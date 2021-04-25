Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $95.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.08 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EFSC opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,464.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $4,546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

