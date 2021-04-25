Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Shares Down 2.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $130.15 and last traded at $130.31. 6,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,326,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.69.
The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.
In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.05 and its 200 day moving average is $123.44.
About Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.
Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.