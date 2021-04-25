Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Shares Down 2.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $130.15 and last traded at $130.31. 6,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,326,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.69.

The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.05 and its 200 day moving average is $123.44.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

