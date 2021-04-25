Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$75.00 at National Bankshares

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$69.21.

Shares of TSE RCI.B opened at C$61.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.68 and a 52 week high of C$65.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$60.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.79. The company has a market cap of C$30.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

