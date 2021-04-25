Sierra Metals’ (SMT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$5.50 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

TSE SMT opened at C$4.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.82. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.94 and a 52 week high of C$4.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$682.18 million and a P/E ratio of 23.94.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$99.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$96.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

