Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CSFB set a C$56.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a C$57.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.20.

Get Northland Power alerts:

TSE:NPI opened at C$44.12 on Thursday. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$28.76 and a 1-year high of C$51.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$492.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$516.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is presently 68.65%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.