TD Securities Boosts Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$2.75

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.95% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WEF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.85 to C$2.35 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.37.
Shares of TSE WEF opened at C$2.10 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$0.70 and a 12-month high of C$2.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$787.99 million and a PE ratio of 23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.35.
In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,738,500.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.