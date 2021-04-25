TD Securities Boosts Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$2.75

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WEF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.85 to C$2.35 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.37.

Shares of TSE WEF opened at C$2.10 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$0.70 and a 12-month high of C$2.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$787.99 million and a PE ratio of 23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.35.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$318.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Western Forest Products will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,738,500.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

