Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Equities analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to announce $2.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.32 billion and the highest is $2.49 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $11.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $144.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.63. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $144.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

