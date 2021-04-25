Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 330 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 target price on Rogers and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 342.07.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

