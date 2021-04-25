CSFB Lowers ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) to Neutral

CSFB downgraded shares of ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has C$46.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$45.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ATCO to a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating and set a C$44.00 target price (up from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$46.58.

Shares of ACO.X stock opened at C$42.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$41.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.72. ATCO has a 52-week low of C$34.43 and a 52-week high of C$43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In related news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,782,612.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

