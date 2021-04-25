Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$18.50 at National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$18.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.66% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective (up from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.05.
Centerra Gold stock opened at C$11.66 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$10.65 and a 12-month high of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.07.
In other news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
