Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$18.50 at National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$18.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective (up from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.05.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$11.66 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$10.65 and a 12-month high of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.07.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 2.6199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.