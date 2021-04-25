Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Increased to C$1,900.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$1,800.00 to C$1,900.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1,783.43.

TSE CSU opened at C$1,838.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1,772.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,638.21. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$1,310.61 and a 52-week high of C$1,921.78.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 51.7800012 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 15.54%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The company also provides professional and support services, including installation, implementation, training, and customization of software, as well as resells third-party hardware and sells assembled customized hardware.

