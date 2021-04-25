Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Boosted by William Blair

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.48. William Blair also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Netflix stock opened at $505.55 on Friday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $393.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Netflix by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $106,846,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

