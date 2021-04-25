ACCO Brands (ACCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect ACCO Brands to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.69 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, analysts expect ACCO Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $8.66 on Friday. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $826.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $81,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,393. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $797,529.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,818 shares of company stock worth $923,217. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.