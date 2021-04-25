NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €56.00 by Warburg Research

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NOEJ. Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €42.70 ($50.24).

Shares of NORMA Group stock opened at €45.94 ($54.05) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is €38.10. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of €18.33 ($21.56) and a 52-week high of €45.54 ($53.58). The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 258.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

