NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €56.00 by Warburg Research

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NOEJ. Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €42.70 ($50.24).

Shares of NORMA Group stock opened at €45.94 ($54.05) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is €38.10. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of €18.33 ($21.56) and a 52-week high of €45.54 ($53.58). The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 258.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

