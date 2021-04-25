Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €40.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €36.77 ($43.26).

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

