Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DHER. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €145.18 ($170.80).

ETR:DHER opened at €129.95 ($152.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €113.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €113.83. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €69.44 ($81.69) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.00.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

