Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021


Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DHER. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €145.18 ($170.80).

ETR:DHER opened at €129.95 ($152.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €113.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €113.83. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €69.44 ($81.69) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.00.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

