Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €78.00 by UBS Group

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €78.00 ($91.76) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €78.94 ($92.87).

Shares of DAI opened at €73.70 ($86.71) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29. The firm has a market cap of $78.85 billion and a PE ratio of 21.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €73.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is €60.89. Daimler has a 12-month low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 12-month high of €77.99 ($91.75).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

