Independent Research Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €19.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ARL has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aareal Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €20.25 ($23.82).

ARL stock opened at €23.56 ($27.72) on Thursday. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €13.25 ($15.59) and a 1-year high of €25.64 ($30.16). The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is €23.64 and its 200-day moving average is €20.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

