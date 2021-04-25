Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Gap Up to $20.03

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.03, but opened at $21.14. Avid Bioservices shares last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 1,103 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -212.00 and a beta of 2.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark R. Bamforth acquired 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $2,290,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 36.8% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 81,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,838,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

