Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.20

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 444810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on INO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $227,816.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 877,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,051.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,723 shares of company stock worth $3,646,819. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

