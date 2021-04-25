Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $397.02

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 397.02 ($5.19) and last traded at GBX 395.98 ($5.17), with a volume of 83251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 387.20 ($5.06).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 358.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 288.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £783.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67.

In other Halfords Group news, insider Tom Singer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of £37,200 ($48,602.04).

About Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

