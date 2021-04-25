Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.57

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$100.57 and last traded at C$100.13, with a volume of 2454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$100.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$91.50 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$101.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$100.50.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$94.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$89.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$992.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$984.00 million. Analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.3200004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

In related news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total value of C$298,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$93,250. Insiders sold 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $717,485 over the last ninety days.

Toromont Industries Company Profile (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.