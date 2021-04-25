Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $30.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.