Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RELX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
NYSE:RELX opened at $27.13 on Friday. Relx has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
