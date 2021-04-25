Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RELX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE:RELX opened at $27.13 on Friday. Relx has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Relx by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Relx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Relx by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 62,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Relx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,624,000 after acquiring an additional 60,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

