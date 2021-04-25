AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sidoti downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.84 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $56.74.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.67 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AZZ will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $51,350.00. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $102,825.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,848.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,060 shares of company stock valued at $456,853. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in AZZ by 19.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in AZZ by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 204,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of AZZ by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 549,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,083,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings.

