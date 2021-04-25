Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTVCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.50.

OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $24.62 on Friday. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

