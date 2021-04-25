$16.02 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) will report sales of $16.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.05 million and the lowest is $15.98 million. Gladstone Land reported sales of $15.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full year sales of $69.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.48 million to $70.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $75.78 million, with estimates ranging from $73.67 million to $77.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gladstone Land.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Land presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.15 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $21.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

