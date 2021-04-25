Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SFNC. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Simmons First National stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,995,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,035,000 after buying an additional 4,805,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at $24,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after buying an additional 210,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after buying an additional 146,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at $2,079,000. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

