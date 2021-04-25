Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for WSP Global Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for WSP Global in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WSP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Laurentian increased their price target on WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$133.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded WSP Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$129.27.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$128.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$121.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$111.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.53 billion and a PE ratio of 51.21. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$80.73 and a 52-week high of C$131.41.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.72 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

