Analysts Set Expectations for Wintrust Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad anticipates that the bank will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $77.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.31. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $87.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.56%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 21,808 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 267.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 77,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

