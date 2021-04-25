Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OPRT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Oportun Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Oportun Financial stock opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.97 million, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.25. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $22.90.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.58. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $49,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

