Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Increased by KeyCorp

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $274.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Shares of CRK opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $8.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 192,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 263,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 113,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 59.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

