Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Issued By Capital One Financial

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Continental Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

CLR has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

NYSE:CLR opened at $25.71 on Friday. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $32.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 3.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Continental Resources by 200.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

