nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nCino, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. nCino, Inc. is based in WILMINGTON, N.C. “

Get nCino alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli restated a hold rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.63.

NCNO stock opened at $70.29 on Wednesday. nCino has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nCino will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,823,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,718.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $22,743,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at $88,626,070.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 908,578 shares of company stock worth $65,170,042 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of nCino by 612.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in nCino in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nCino (NCNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.