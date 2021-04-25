Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $62.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MONDY. Bank of America raised shares of Mondi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of MONDY stock opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12. Mondi has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

