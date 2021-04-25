Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €53.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €47.61 ($56.01).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

FRA:DWNI opened at €45.42 ($53.44) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €41.99.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.