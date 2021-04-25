Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $31.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

WRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

