Shutterstock (SSTK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Shutterstock to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Shutterstock has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 2.75-2.90 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $180.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.80 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, analysts expect Shutterstock to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $96.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.88.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $1,958,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,514,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,071,207.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 22,202 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,915,366.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,311.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 215,268 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,871 over the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

