Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $277.00 to $294.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Vail Resorts traded as high as $334.30 and last traded at $334.30, with a volume of 4151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $326.57.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.21.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,224,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,711,000 after acquiring an additional 258,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,369,000 after acquiring an additional 200,891 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 54,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,004,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 292.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.40.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

