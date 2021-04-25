American Express (NYSE:AXP) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

American Express (NYSE:AXP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 141,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,542,513 shares.The stock last traded at $141.53 and had previously closed at $147.16.

The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.06. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 9.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

About American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

