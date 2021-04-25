Golden Arrow Merger Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:GAMCU)

Golden Arrow Merger’s (NASDAQ:GAMCU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, April 26th. Golden Arrow Merger had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Golden Arrow Merger’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ GAMCU opened at $9.94 on Friday. Golden Arrow Merger has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

About Golden Arrow Merger

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

