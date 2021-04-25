Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on April 28th (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group’s (NASDAQ:FNCH) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, April 28th. Finch Therapeutics Group had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on March 19th. The total size of the offering was $127,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FNCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNCH opened at $14.00 on Friday. Finch Therapeutics Group has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

In related news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek bought 88,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,499,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, engages in developing a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. Its lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection.

