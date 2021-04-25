Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 28th (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:AVIR) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 28th. Atea Pharmaceuticals had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 30th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. After the end of Atea Pharmaceuticals’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $36.41 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $94.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

