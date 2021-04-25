TheStreet Upgrades Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ED. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.58.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.