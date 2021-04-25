Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is headquartered in Farmington, United States of America. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Shares of HRZN opened at $15.81 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $304.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 32,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 82.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

