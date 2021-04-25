FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

NYSE:FSKR opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.64 million. Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 0.7% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 27,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 57,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 9.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 105,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.