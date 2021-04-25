Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Cut to Hold at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IPL. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$18.50 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.28.

Shares of IPL stock opened at C$18.05 on Thursday. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$10.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.66. The company has a market cap of C$7.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.49.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$624.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 1.0700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

