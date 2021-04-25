$2.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) to post sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.84 billion and the highest is $2.93 billion. Trane Technologies posted sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will report full-year sales of $13.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trane Technologies.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

TT opened at $175.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.26. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $73.73 and a fifty-two week high of $175.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,156,000 after purchasing an additional 798,631 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after buying an additional 3,421,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $410,327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,070,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trane Technologies (TT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.