Investors Buy Large Volume of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Call Options (BATS:ITB)

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 81,109 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,800% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,268 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $72.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.27. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

