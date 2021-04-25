Uxin Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 26,940 call options on the company. This is an increase of 790% compared to the average volume of 3,026 call options.

NASDAQ UXIN opened at $2.15 on Friday. Uxin has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $636.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UXIN. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,417,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 879,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,369,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 479,955 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Uxin by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,121,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 46,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Uxin by 31.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 89,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Uxin during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

